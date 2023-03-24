NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION MET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY. THE MEETING BEGAN WITH RECOGNIZING STUDENTS OF THE MONTH. KIRZDEN MCDOW FROM LEOMA ELEMENTARY AND LOGAN STRINGER FROM SOUTH LAWRENCE. RETIRED EDUCATORS ANDY AUGUSTIN AND LARRY AND SHARON DAVIS WERE ALSO RECOGNIZED FOR THE YEARS OF SERVICE TO LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM. DIRECTOR MICHAEL ADKINS REPORTED THAT PREPARATIONS ARE STILL UNDERWAY FOR SUMMER SCHOOL WHICH WILL BE HELD FROM MAY 30 TO JUNE 22 AT EVERY SCHOOL. HE ALSO SPOKE ON THE THIRD GRADE RETENTION LAW WHICH THE STATE IS STILL SORTING OUT THE RULES INCLUDING ASSESSMENT TOOLS. BUDGET PLANNING HAS BEGUN AND ADKINS WILL REPORT MORE ON THE NEW BUDGET PROPOSAL AT THE NEXT MEETING. LEADERS THEN TURNED TO THEIR FOCUS TO SOME BUDGET ITEMS INCLUDING PAYING FOR WORK ON INTERIOR DOORS IN THE REMODELDD OLD WING OF NEW PROSPECT TO BRING THEM UP THEIR SAFETY STANDARD AND TO PAY FOR WORK TO BE DONE IN THE OLD LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL IN THE STAGE AREA WHERE AN ELECTICAL UNIT NEED REPLACED TO AVOID POTENTIAL FUTURE ISSUES. LEADERS ALSO AGREED TO THE ACCEPTANCE OF A 284,000 GRANT THAT WILL BE USED TO HELP WITH SCHOOL BASE THERAPIST AND SOCIAL WORK. THE BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AS A WHOLE AGAIN ON APRIL 27TH AT 5 AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE ON SPRINGER IN LAWRENCEBURG.

