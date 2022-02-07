THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17TH AT THE NEW CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE BOARD WILL CONDUCT A WORK SESSION PRIOR AT 4.
Lawrence County Board of Education to Conduct Work Session Prior to Upcoming Meeting
