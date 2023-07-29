THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION AUGUST 17TH AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
