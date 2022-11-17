THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON DECEMBER 1ST AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session December 1st
