THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDCUATION IS SCHEDULE TO MEET THURSDAY JANUARY 20TH AT THE NEW CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session
- Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
- Giles County Board of Education to Meet for a Work Session
- Roger Dale Williams
- John Edwin "Red" Wilburn
- Paul Gobble
- Jerry Edward Poe
- Lewis County Government is Seeking Applicants for Position of Veterans Services Officer
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Possible higher in the upper Cumberland Plateau...and possible lower across the south. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavier snowfall amounts may be possible in stronger snow bands that could potentially set up across mid state region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Cloudy
52° / 30°
12 AM
39°
1 AM
39°
2 AM
39°
3 AM
39°
4 AM
39°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Annual Sunshine Law Notice - City of Lawrenceburg
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Steve Truitt
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Margaret Yvonne Mashburn
- Annie Bell Huntley
- Sandra Gruhlke
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.