THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON JANUARY 19, 2023 AT 5:00 PM AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE, 1620 SPRINGER RD., LAWRENCEBURG,
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
32°
Cloudy
34° / 32°
6 PM
32°
7 PM
32°
8 PM
33°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
32°
Most Popular
Articles
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Monday Morning Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
- Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Speed limit reminder for Wayne County roads
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help Locating Wanted Person
- Michael "Mike" Anthony Escue
- Giles and Wayne roadside checkpoints planned for January 14
- Bobby Gene Entrekin
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.