THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON JULY 17, 2023, AT 5:30 P.M. AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE, 1620 SPRINGER RD. LAWRENCEBURG TO APPROVE THE 2023-2024 BUDGET.  ANY PERSON WISHING TO MAKE A PUBLIC COMMENT TO THE BOARD REGARDING ANY ITEM OF BUSINESS ON THE PUBLISHED AGENDA MUST SIGN IN ON THE SHEET PROVIDED PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE MEETING.

