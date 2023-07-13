THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON JULY 17, 2023, AT 5:30 P.M. AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE, 1620 SPRINGER RD. LAWRENCEBURG TO APPROVE THE 2023-2024 BUDGET. ANY PERSON WISHING TO MAKE A PUBLIC COMMENT TO THE BOARD REGARDING ANY ITEM OF BUSINESS ON THE PUBLISHED AGENDA MUST SIGN IN ON THE SHEET PROVIDED PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE MEETING.
