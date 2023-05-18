NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION WILL BEGIN ITS ANNUAL SESSION TO EXAMINE AND EQUALIZE THE COUNTY ASSESSMENTS ON JUNE 1ST. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR RAX YEAR 2023 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2023 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 14TH. THE BOARD WILL MEET EACH WEEKDAY FROM THE HOURS OF 9 TO 3 IN THE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. ANY OWNER OF PROPERTY WHO WISHES TO MAKE A COMPLAINT OR APPEAL TO THE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION MUST APPEAR BEFORE THE BOARD. TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT CALL 931-766-4179.

Recommended for you