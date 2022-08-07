THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SEEKING BIDS FOR FUEL AND FOR GYMNASIUM SPRAY FOAM INSULATION. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. BIDS WILL BE OPENED AUGUST 16TH BEGINNING AT 10:15.
Latest News
- Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet
- USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County BOE Seeking Bids
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
- City of Columbia Planning Commission to Meet
- Lawrenceburg Firefighters Assocation Fundraiser
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Clear
89° / 70°
9 PM
77°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
12 AM
74°
1 AM
74°
Most Popular
Articles
- WLX Election Night Coverage
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
- Election Night Results
- Unofficial Results of August 4th Election
- Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
- Body Found in Structure Fire in Florence
- Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
- THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.