THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET COMMITTEE AS A WHOLE WILL MEET TUESDAY, MAY 31ST AT 5 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
