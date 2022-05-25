lawco

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE CLASS OF 2023.  CLASSES WILL BEGIN IN AUGUST AND CONCLUDE IN APRIL. LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE IS A PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY THAT BROADENS PERSPECTIVES AND ALLOWS PARTICIPANTS TO GAIN INCREASED UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMMUNITY DYNAMICS AND PUBLIC ISSUES. ENROLLMENT IS OPEN TO THOSE WHO LIVE OR WORK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. TUITION INCLUDES ALL MEALS AND CLASS MATERIALS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAW CO T N DOT COM. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS 4:30 ON JUNE 20TH.

