THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS NOW ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR THE 2023 SMALL BUSINESS HALL OF FAME. REQUIREMENTS INCLUDE ORGANIZED FOR PROFIT, HAS A PLACE OF BUSINESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, BE A GOOD STANDING MEMBER OF THE CHAMBER AND IS INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED AND HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE COMMUNITY. NOMINATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNITL JUNE 1ST. WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT THE 74 TH ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING ON JULY 13TH.

