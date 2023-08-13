THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HAS ANNOUNCED THE FORMATION OF ITS YOUNG PROFESSIONALS GROUP, DESIGNED TO BE A DRIVING FORCE BEHIND THE NEXT GENERATION OF COMMUNITY LEADERS. THIS IS A GROUP OF 21 TO 40 YEAR OLDS WHO WANT TO EXPAND THEIR SOCIAL NETWORKS, GROW PROFESSIONALLY, AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THEY WILL BE COMMITTED TO PERSONAL GROWTH, PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND MAKING A LASTING IMPACT ON THE LOCAL BUSINESS LANDSCAPE. THIS ON-GOING PROGRAM WILL ACCEPT APPLICANTS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR. COST TO JOIN IS $35 ANNUALLY, TO BE ASSESSED EACH SEPTEMBER. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT PROGRAM MANAGER EMMA THIGPEN AT 931-762-4911 OR E-MAIL HER AT: Emma@LawCoTN.com.
Lawrence County Chamber Announces Formation of Young Professionals Group
