THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S 40 ANNUAL CAREER WOMEN’S LUNCHEON IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 12TH AT VENUE NORTH IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 10:15 WITH NETWORKIN AND LUNCH AND PROGRAM TO START AT 11:30. KEYNOTE SPEAKER WILL BE KRISTEN MASHBURN, COMPANY CULTURE CONSULTANT AT KP MASHBURN.
