NEWS

MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GATHERED THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THEIR 73RD ANNUAL MEETING HELD AT THE LAKES VENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. DURING THE EVENING AN UPDATE WAS PRESENTED ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THE CHAMBER NAMED LAWSON’S CLOTHING, SHOES AND OUTDOORS THE CHAMBER'S SMALL BUSINESS HALL OF FAME FOR THEIR MANY YEARS OF SERVING LAWRENCE COUNTY. JOE BURACK WAS NAMED CITIZEN OF THE YEAR FOR HIS YEARS OF VOLUNTEER WORK WITH THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG ANIMAL SHELTER AND WITH THE FRIENDS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY ANIMALS AND LEE BOYD WAS NAMED AS THE CHAMBER'S AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR.

