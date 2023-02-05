THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO HOST A WORKSHOP LATER THIS MONTH. DOING BUSINESS WITH THE GOVERNMENT IS THE TOPIC OF THE WORKSHOP. IT WILL BE OFFERED ON FEBRUARY 28 AT 9 AM. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER CALL 931-762-4911.
