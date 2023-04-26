NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 13TH AT VENUE NORTH. ALL MEMBERS ARE INVITED TO COME AND LEARN ABOUT ADVANCES THE CHAMBER HAS MADE ON BEHALF OF ITS MEMBERS AND GET A PREVIEW OF EXCITING ENHANCEMENTS TO MEMBERSHIP. TICKETS ARE 65 DOLLARS AND ALL RESERVATIONS MUST BE PRE-PAID BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS JULY 13TH. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4911.

