NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS ACCEPTING APPPLICATIONS FOR AMBASSADOR. AN AMBASSADOR IS A MOTIVATED INDIVIDUAL WHO HELPS TELL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE STORY, WHILE EXHIBITING THE HIGHEST DEGREE OF PROFESSIONALISM AND EMBRACING AN ATTITUDE THAT IS POSITIVE, SUPPORTIVE, AND RESPECTFUL TO ALL PEOPLE. THE AMBASSADOR PROGRAM IS OVERSEEN BY THE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO APPLY GO TO LAWCOTN.COM

