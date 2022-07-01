LAWRENCE COUNTY CHANCERY COURT HAS RELEASED THE 2019, 2020 DELINQUENT TAXPAYER LIST. THE LIST CONSISTS OF PEOPLE AND BUSINESSES WHO STILL OWE REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES FROM THOSE YEARS. THE LIST CAN BE VIEWED AT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN DOT GOV. EVERYONE IS ENCOURAGED TO CHECK THE LIST FOR THEIR NAMES, AND FOR FRIENDS, FAMILY AND NEIGHBORS. THOSE WITH NAMES ON THE LIST SHOULD CALL 931-766-4100 EXTENSION 3.
Lawrence County Chancery Court Releases Delinquent Taxpayer List
