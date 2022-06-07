NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSIC CAR CLUB WILL HOST THE 18TH ANNUAL COUNTY-LONG CAVALCADE OF ANTIQUE CARS AND TRUCKS FROM SUMMERTOWN TO SAINT JOSEPH ON SATURDAY.  THE PARADE BEGINS AT 9 A-M AT TIETGEN'S SUPERAMA IN SUMMERTOWN. THREE LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO JOIN THE PARADE INCLUDING ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AT 10:00, LAWRENCEBURG BARGAIN HUNT AT 10:30 AND SAINT JOSEPH CIVIC CENTER AT 11. THE 30 MILE ROUTE WILL END AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY PARK WHERE THE CARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY. TROPHIES WILL BE AWARDED FOR OLDEST CAR, LONGEST DISTANCE DRIVEN, THE CAR CLUB WITH THE MOST PARTICIPANTS AND "THE ROUGHEST THING RUNNING".

