NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY’S LEGISLATIVE BODY WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION NEXT WEEK. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL CONVENE ON TUESDAY, MARCH 28TH TO CONSIDER THIS MONTH’S AGENDA. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 5 PM IN COURTROOM A AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Recommended for you