THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WILL HOLD AN AGENDA MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 28TH AT 5:00PM IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Joint Meeting of Committees in Lawrence County to Meet Thursday
- Early Voting Begins August 4th
- Fire in Athens Destroys Multiple Vehicles
- Lawrence County's Veterans Service Office Closed til Tuesday
- Mary Ann McGrew
- Lawrence County Commission Passes Budget During Special Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
87°
Sunny
91° / 73°
8 PM
84°
9 PM
78°
10 PM
77°
11 PM
73°
12 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- THP Trooper Resigns in the Midst of Investigation
- Florence City Offices Closed in Observance of Juneteenth
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- What's New This Week @ the Loretto Farmer's Market
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.