Lawrence County

SEVERAL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT COMMITTEES WILL BE AT WORK THIS WEEK. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSON’S ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE WILL MEET MONDAY AT 5 PM, AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. ON TUESDAY, THE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE MEETS AT 11:30 AM AT THE EXTENSION OFFICE ON BUFFALO ROAD. ALSO TUESDAY, THE PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL CONVENE AT 5 PM, FOLLOWED BY WORKPLACE SAFETY AT 5:30 PM. THOSE MEETINGS WILL BE HELD AT THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER.

