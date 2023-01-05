TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION COMMITTEE MEETINGS HAVE BEEN SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY JANUARY 10TH. AN AGENDA MEETING AT 5 AND A WORKPLACE SAFETY MEETING AT 5:30. BOTH WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOORE CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. BOTH ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
