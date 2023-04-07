TWO LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION COMMITTEE MEETINGS ARE SCHEDULED FOR NEXT WEEK. THE WORKPLACE SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETS AT 5:30 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 11. THE ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE MEETS AT 6:00 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 13. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
