LC GOVERNMENT

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S RESOLUTION COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE TUESDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 5 P.M. AND A SPECIAL SESSION WILL FOLLOW AT 5:30 PM IN THE COMMISSION MEETING ROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE. THE RESOLUTION MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. 

Recommended for you