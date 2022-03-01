THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S RESOLUTION COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE TUESDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 5 P.M. AND A SPECIAL SESSION WILL FOLLOW AT 5:30 PM IN THE COMMISSION MEETING ROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE. THE RESOLUTION MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
