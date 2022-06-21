THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SET TO MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON TUESDAY AT 5 IN THE COMMISSION MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE TAX RATE AND BUDGET FOR 2022-2023. A TIME FOR PUBLIC COMMENT IS SET FOR 4 TO 5.
Lawrence County Commission Scheduled to Meet in Special Session Today
Lawrence County Commission Scheduled to Meet in Special Session Today
