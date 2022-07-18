THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY JULY 26TH IN THE COMMISSION ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
