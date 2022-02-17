THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULED FOR TODAY AT 5 P.M. HAS BEEN RESET FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 4 P.M. IT WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER, PRECEDING AN AGENDA MEETING AT 5 AND A UTILITIES COMMITTEE MEETING AT 5:30. ALL ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Lawrence County Commission Technology Committee Meeting Rescheduled
