THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WILL HOLD AN AGENDA MEETING MONDAY, JULY 10 AT 4:30 P.M., PRIOR TO ITS BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING AT 5:00. BOTH WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER AND THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission to Hold Budget and Agenda Meetings
