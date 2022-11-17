NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY IN COURTROOM A OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT MIKE HARRIS AND SANDY NEWTON TO THE PUBLIC RECORDS COMMISSION AND TO APPOINT CHAD MOORE TO THE EMERGENCY SERVICE COMMITTEE, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE HOLIDAYS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT AND TO APPROVE THE COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEASE FOR 2023 THRU JUNE 2024. UNDER SUSPENSION OF RULES, COMMISSIONERS WILL ALSO CONSIDER THE PURCHASE OF AN AMBULANCE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

