THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, MARCH 22ND AT 5 P.M. IN THE COMMISSION ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE IN ORDER TO CONSIDER ANY MATTER THAT MAY LEGALLY COME BEFORE IT. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.

