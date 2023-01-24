NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY (TODAY) IN COURTROOM A OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT NANCY BREWER TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE LIBRARY BOARD, TO APPOINT DAVE RAY TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE COUNTY ROAD LIST AND A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 LAWRENCE COUNTY BUDGET. A RESOLUTION TO EXEMPT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POLICY PROHIBITING THE USE OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES OR VAPING PRODUCTS OR NICOTINCE POUCH PRODUCTS IN THE JAIL AND TO AUTHORIZE THE SALE THERE OF WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED.

