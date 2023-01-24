THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY (TODAY) IN COURTROOM A OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE RESOLUTIONS TO APPOINT NANCY BREWER TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE LIBRARY BOARD, TO APPOINT DAVE RAY TO FILL A VACANCY ON THE SENIOR CITIZENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE COUNTY ROAD LIST AND A RESOLUTION TO AMEND THE 2022-2023 LAWRENCE COUNTY BUDGET. A RESOLUTION TO EXEMPT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POLICY PROHIBITING THE USE OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES OR VAPING PRODUCTS OR NICOTINCE POUCH PRODUCTS IN THE JAIL AND TO AUTHORIZE THE SALE THERE OF WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED.
Latest News
- Lifeguard Course Offered at UT Southern
- Qualifying Round of TN Songwriters' Week Next Week in Lawrenceburg
- City of Columbia Flag Contest
- Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
- One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Pulaski Electric System Power Board to Meet
- Lawrence County Commission to Meet in Regular Session
- Kane Watkins Talks EMS at Rotary Club Meeting
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Cumberland Plateau. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Cloudy
49° / 34°
9 AM
45°
10 AM
44°
11 AM
42°
12 PM
42°
1 PM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
- Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
- One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- TN offers process for insurance complaints
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.