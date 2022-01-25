LC LOGO

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION THIS EVENING. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN LAWRENCE COUNTY, THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG AND THE TENNESSEE BOARD OF REGENTS ON BEHALF OF COLUMBIA STATE COMMUITY COLLEGE, A RESOLUTION TO PROVIDE FUNDING IN THE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED 140 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO THE CITY OF LORETTO TO CONSTRUCT A 100 THOUSAND GALLON WATER TANK IN THE LIBERTY GROVE COMMUNITY AND A RESOLUTION TO CHANGE THE LEGAL SPEED LIMIT ON PRESLEY CIRCLE TO 25 MILES PER HOURS FOR THE ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE ROAD. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE COURTHOUS IN LAWRENCEBURG.

