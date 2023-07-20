THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: A RESOLUTION TO FIX THE TAX LEVY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR THE YEAR ENDING JUNE 30TH, 2024, A RESOLUTION MAKING APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE VARIOUS FUNDS, DEPARTMENTS, INSTITUTIONS, OFFICES AND AGENCIES OF LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR THE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1ST AND ENDING JUNE 30TH, 2024 AND A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE ON CALL PAY FOR INVESTIGATORS AND NURSE AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. A RESOLUTION TO CHANGE THE SPEED LIMIT ON MOORE ROAD TO 35 MILES PER HOUR WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED. THE MEETING IS TO BEGIN AT 5 PM IN COURTROOM A AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
