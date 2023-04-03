THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WORKPLACE SAFETY COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY APRIL 11TH IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:30.
Latest News
- Ernest Wayne Lovell
- Lawrenceburg Special Education Support Group to Meet
- Lawrence County Commission Workplace Committee to Meet
- Lawrenceburg City Office Closed on Friday
- Lawrenceburg Fire Stats for March
- Interstate Construction Suspended for Holiday Weekend
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- Standoff in Hardin County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
84° / 61°
2 AM
73°
3 AM
72°
4 AM
71°
5 AM
70°
6 AM
69°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Lawrence County Woman Faces Drug Charges
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Mule Day Parade Route and Road Closures
- TWRA reports on CWD in deer
- Robert Glenn Ray
- Middle TN among areas hit by severe storms
- Addyson "Addy" Shrader
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- One Person Dies in Fatal Crash in Alabama
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.