LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONER SHANE EATON HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY ASSOCIATION’S NEW 30-MEMBER ADVISORY COMMITTEE. THE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY ASSOCIATION WAS ESTABLISHED IN JULY 2014 AS A 501(C)3 NON-PROFIT. AND THEIR VISION IS FOR A STRONGER, MORE INTEGRATED PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CAPABLE OF AN EFFECTIVE JOINT RESPONSE TO ALL INCIDENTS. THE RECENTLY APPOINTED ADVISORY COMMITTEE WILL HELP PROVIDE STRATEGIC GUIDANCE AND HANDS ON SUPPORT TO THEIR BOARD OF DIRECTORS THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST, 2023.
Lawrence County Commissioner Appointed to IPSA Advisory Committee
Latest News
- Jamie Lynn Killen
- Debra Foster
- City of Collinwood Annual Fall Clean Up
- Florence City Council Scheduled to Meet November 1st
- 37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
- Spring Hill Fire Department Fire Chief Announced
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- Lawrence County Commissioner Appointed to IPSA Advisory Committee
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Clear
56° / 44°
1 AM
43°
2 AM
43°
3 AM
42°
4 AM
42°
5 AM
41°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
- Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
- Series of Vehicle Burglaries Reported in Lawrenceburg
- Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
- Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
- Maury County Responders Busy on Monday
- 37th Annual Tennessee Country Christmas
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Catherine Ann Blasingim
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.