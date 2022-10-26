NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONER SHANE EATON HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY ASSOCIATION’S NEW 30-MEMBER ADVISORY COMMITTEE.  THE INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY ASSOCIATION WAS ESTABLISHED IN JULY 2014 AS A 501(C)3 NON-PROFIT. AND THEIR VISION IS FOR A STRONGER, MORE INTEGRATED PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CAPABLE OF AN EFFECTIVE JOINT RESPONSE TO ALL INCIDENTS. THE RECENTLY APPOINTED ADVISORY COMMITTEE WILL HELP PROVIDE STRATEGIC GUIDANCE AND HANDS ON SUPPORT TO THEIR BOARD OF DIRECTORS THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST, 2023.

