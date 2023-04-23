Lawrence County

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION’S RESOLUTION COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY, MAY 8. THE MEETING BEGINS AT 5 PM IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. ITEMS APPROVED FOR THE AGENDA WILL BE CONSIDERED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WHEN IT MEETS IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, MAY 23. 

