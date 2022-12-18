Lawrence County

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION TUESDAY IN THE SECOND FLOOR COURTROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COURTHOUSE. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEASE; THE APPOINTMENT OF BRANDI WILLIAMS AS INTERIM DIRECTOR OF ACCOUNTS AND BUDGETS, AN INCREASE IN TRANSPORTATION FEES CHARGED BY LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND A $4 PER HOUR WAGE INCREASE FOR NON-SALARY FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES OF LAWRENCE COUNTY EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5. 

