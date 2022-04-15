THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S AGENDA MEETING WILL BE TUESDAY, APRIL 26TH AT 5 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Agenda Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 133 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE LAWRENCE LEWIS PERRY WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, HOHENWALD, LAWRENCEBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, AND WAYNESBORO.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Wayne and west central Lawrence Counties through 1215 AM CDT... At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Walnut Grove, or 12 miles east of Pickwick Landing State Park, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Waynesboro, Collinwood, Westpoint and Lutts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
65°
Rain
73° / 40°
1 AM
63°
2 AM
61°
3 AM
60°
4 AM
58°
5 AM
58°
