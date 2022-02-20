THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY MARCH 1ST IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
