THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, JULY 25 AT 3 P.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
- Tennessee Department of Health Investigating Several Recent Diarrheal Illnesses in Middle Tennessee
- TN Dept of Human Services to Provide Extra Support to Families First Program Families
- Male Struck in Kroger Parking Lot
- Accidental Drowning in Lawrence County
- SCAM ALERT - City of Lawrenceburg Issues Scam Alert
- Sales Tax Holiday Coming Soon in Tennessee and Alabama
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Colbert County Man Faces Murder Charges
- Benefit Account Set Up for Giles County Women Who Lost Home
- Ethridge Property Sustains Damage Over the Weekend
