THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S ANIMAL WELFARE COMMITTEE IS MEETING TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 AT 5 P.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
