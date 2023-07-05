THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET MONDAY, JULY 10 AT 5 P.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Knob Creek Community Church Revival 7/5 to 7/7
- Annual 2nd Sunday in July - OK Baptist Church 7/9
- Lindsey Grove Church Fundraiser - 7/8
- Henryville Community Breakfast - 7/8
- Gospel Singing Beech Grove Baptist - 7/9
- SkillsUSA Selects TCAT Harriman and Pulaski at Two of It's 24 National Models of Excellence
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Lawrence County Commission's Budget Committee to Meet
Currently in Lawrenceburg
86°
Sunny
88° / 69°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
83°
9 PM
79°
10 PM
76°
11 PM
75°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- Florence Police Alert Residents of Scam
- Maury County Woman Killed in Thursday Thunderstorm
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- Shelbyville City Council Passes Fireworks Ordinance Regarding 4th of July
- Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Assault in Florence
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.