A JOINT MEETING OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S FACILITIES/PUBLIC SAFETY AND BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 19TH AT 5:00PM. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE UPSTAIRS CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Facilities/Public Safety and Budget Committee Joint Meeting Scheduled for July
