THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S HIGHWAY COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY AT 4 IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Highway Committee Meeting Scheduled
- Public Is Welcome to Attend
-
- Updated
