THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S HIGHWAY COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, JUNE 7TH AT 4PM IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
