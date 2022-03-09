THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S PURCHASING COMMITTEE MEETING WILL BE MONDAY, MARCH 21ST AT 10:00AM THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Purchasing Committee Meeting - 3/21
