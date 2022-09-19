THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, AT 10 A.M. IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LOCATION WAS THE COUNTY'S BUDGET OFFICE. THE PUBLIC WAS INVITED TO ATTEND.
