THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, OCT. 13TH AT 3:00PM IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Lawrence County Commission's Purchasing Committee to Meet
